Talon Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30,168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $232.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

