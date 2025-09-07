Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,523 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

