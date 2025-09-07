Talon Private Wealth LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 322.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in ONEOK by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

