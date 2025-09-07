Talon Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $913.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $936.79 and its 200-day moving average is $922.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

