Talon Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4,405.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 173,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 204,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 933,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,939 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,488,250 shares of company stock valued at $593,252,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

