Talon Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Talon Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

