Talon Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,132 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.