Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) versus RH (NYSE:RH) Financial Analysis

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) and RH (NYSE:RH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 10.02% -18.56% 20.28% RH 2.57% -67.71% 2.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of RH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million 0.63 $2.12 million $0.38 6.11 RH $3.27 billion 1.44 $72.41 million $4.20 59.76

This table compares Synergy CHC and RH”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synergy CHC and RH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 RH 3 4 10 0 2.41

Synergy CHC presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. RH has a consensus price target of $272.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than RH.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

