Sylebra Capital LLC Purchases 619,925 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,925 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies comprises approximately 11.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PureCycle Technologies worth $235,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCT. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

PCT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.14. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.01.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

