Sylebra Capital LLC Lowers Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Sylebra Capital LLC cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,084 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 11.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $124.68 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

