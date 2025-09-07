Sylebra Capital LLC Has $48.48 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,169 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 3.62% of Sunrun worth $48,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $86,588.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $910,283 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

