Sylebra Capital LLC Has $14.41 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Sylebra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,197 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group accounts for 0.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of MINISO Group worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,835,000 after buying an additional 3,992,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 148,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.