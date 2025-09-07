Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25. 45,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 122,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Swatch Group Stock Up 3.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.