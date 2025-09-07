Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Supremex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.