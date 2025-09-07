Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Supremex Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Supremex
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.