SUMITOMO CHEMCL (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Critical Analysis

SUMITOMO CHEMCL (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEMCL and Johnson Matthey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO CHEMCL $17.12 billion 0.31 $254.70 million $0.17 94.12 Johnson Matthey $14.89 billion 0.29 $475.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Johnson Matthey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUMITOMO CHEMCL.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SUMITOMO CHEMCL and Johnson Matthey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO CHEMCL 0 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Matthey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

SUMITOMO CHEMCL pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SUMITOMO CHEMCL pays out 164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO CHEMCL has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEMCL and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO CHEMCL 0.35% 0.80% 0.25% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

About SUMITOMO CHEMCL

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

