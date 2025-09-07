Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE SYK opened at $392.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.56. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
