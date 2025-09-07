Stock Buyback Program Announced by TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $759.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 193.29, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

