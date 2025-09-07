Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 25.8% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,264,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 25.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

