Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading 25.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,264,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average session volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

