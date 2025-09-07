Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading 25.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,264,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,117% from the average session volume of 103,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

