Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 25.8% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) rose 25.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,264,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
