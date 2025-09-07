Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 25.8% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,264,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average session volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 25.8%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.