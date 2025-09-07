StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives $34.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

