Stance Capital LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,113 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,095 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,307 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,342,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,644,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $364,775,000 after purchasing an additional 790,952 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

