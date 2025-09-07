Stance Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

