Stance Capital LLC Cuts Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Stance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

