SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

