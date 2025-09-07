SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Position Lifted by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 906.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

