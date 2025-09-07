SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Acquired by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

