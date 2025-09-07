Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,261 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 4.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $64,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $182.05 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

