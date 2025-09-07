Silver Rock Financial LP Buys 154,000 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Silver Rock Financial LP lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 5.9% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,880,000 after buying an additional 497,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

