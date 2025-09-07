Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Drops By 49.7%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,500 shares, adropof49.7% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Yubo International Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.