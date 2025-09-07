Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Drops By 49.7%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,500 shares, adropof49.7% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Yubo International Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Yubo International Biotech
