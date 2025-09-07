Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Increases By 116.7%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, agrowthof116.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBRBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Wienerberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

