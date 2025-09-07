Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rises By 51.0%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,157,600 shares, anincreaseof51.0% from the July 31st total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 2.8%

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

