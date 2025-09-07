Short Interest in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Increases By 100.0%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PLDR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,931. The firm has a market cap of $750.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLDR. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

