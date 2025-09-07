Short Interest in Fujikura Ltd. (OTC:FKURF) Declines By 52.1%

Fujikura Ltd. (OTC:FKURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 427,000 shares, adropof52.1% from the July 31st total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.0 days.
Fujikura Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FKURF remained flat at $84.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. Fujikura has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $86.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.
Fujikura Company Profile
