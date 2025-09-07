Shellback Capital LP Sells 102,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Shellback Capital LP trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after purchasing an additional 233,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.