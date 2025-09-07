Shellback Capital LP Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Shellback Capital LP trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

