Shellback Capital LP Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $139.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

