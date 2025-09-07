SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.8571.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.