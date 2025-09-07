Sessa Capital IM L.P. Takes $320.98 Million Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,683,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,984,000. Pacific Gas & Electric makes up about 12.5% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Pacific Gas & Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at about $42,091,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 261,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

