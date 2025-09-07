Sepio Capital LP Sells 388 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $326.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $326.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

