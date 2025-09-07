Sepio Capital LP Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

