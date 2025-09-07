Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $573,034.38. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,445 shares of company stock worth $3,267,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

