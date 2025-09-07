Sender Co & Partners Inc. Purchases 52,869 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 155.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

