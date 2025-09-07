Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDW. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 24.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 192.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 150.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Redwire Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

