Sender Co & Partners Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sender Co & Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Trading Down 0.5%

Intel stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

