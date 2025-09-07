Sender Co & Partners Inc. Acquires 2,663 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,050. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

CRWD opened at $417.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

