Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 1,354,522 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,087,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,522 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 4.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $925,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.2%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.