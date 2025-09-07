Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $539,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Paychex by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 301,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,249,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $135.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

